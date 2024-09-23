Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
US sending more troops to Middle East as tensions grow

  • The US already has thousands of troops stationed in the Middle East, along with fighter jets, warships, and air defense systems to defend Israel and its forces
AFP Published 23 Sep, 2024 09:40pm
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Zaita on September 23, 2024. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Zaita on September 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is sending a “small number” of additional troops to the Middle East in response to rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said Monday, giving few further details.

The announcement comes as fears of a broader regional war grow, with Israel striking hundreds of targets in Lebanon in what is by far the deadliest cross-border escalation in nearly a year of violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East, and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists, declining to provide further information for security reasons.

The United States has thousands of troops in the Middle East region, as well as warships, fighter jets and air defense systems deployed to protect both its forces and Israel.

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 274, citizens told to evacuate

Ryder warned of the potential for the Israel-Hezbollah violence to escalate, calling for a diplomatic solution.

“Clearly there is the potential for these tit-for-tat operations between Israel and (Hezbollah) to escalate and to potentially spiral out of control into a wider regional war, which is why it’s so important that we resolve… the situation through diplomacy,” Ryder said.

World powers have implored Israel and Hezbollah to pull back from the brink of all-out war, with the focus of violence shifting sharply in recent days from Israel’s southern front with Gaza to its northern border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah, a powerful political and military force in Lebanon, has exchanged near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas.

The Palestinian group carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel on October 7, sparking a conflict that has drawn Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups around the region into the violence.

