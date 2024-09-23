Futures spread up 740bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 740bps to 27.14 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 53.7 percent to 103.38 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 223.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 31.5 percent to Rs 4.39 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.41 billion.

