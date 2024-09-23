Vegetable farmers’ groups: Maryam announces subsidy on seeds, fertilizers and solarization

LAHORE: Vegetable farmer groups consisting of 5 to 10 farmers will be given subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation and solarization,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to review recommendations for transforming agriculture in Punjab.

The CM added, “By launching a project for the cultivation of onion and tomato on 2000 acres, the local availability of onion and tomato will be ensured.” She noted, “Due to off-season cultivation, there will be no artificial inflation as onion and tomato will be available locally in Punjab for 6 months.”

Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities. Off-season tomato cultivation plan was arranged in Kahrupka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur; while onion cultivation plan was arranged in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum.

She approved a plan to start agricultural machinery rental services across Punjab for the convenience of farmers. She said, “Tractors, harvesters and other modern agricultural machinery will be available on rent to farmers on a No-Profit, No-Loss basis.” A joint working group was formed for the selection of more than 67 locations and agricultural machinery. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure sowing of wheat on government land.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Finance, Secretary Energy and other relevant officers were also present.

