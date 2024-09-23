AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-23

Vegetable farmers’ groups: Maryam announces subsidy on seeds, fertilizers and solarization

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Vegetable farmer groups consisting of 5 to 10 farmers will be given subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation and solarization,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to review recommendations for transforming agriculture in Punjab.

The CM added, “By launching a project for the cultivation of onion and tomato on 2000 acres, the local availability of onion and tomato will be ensured.” She noted, “Due to off-season cultivation, there will be no artificial inflation as onion and tomato will be available locally in Punjab for 6 months.”

Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities. Off-season tomato cultivation plan was arranged in Kahrupka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Rajanpur; while onion cultivation plan was arranged in Khushab, Chakwal, Pindi and Jhelum.

She approved a plan to start agricultural machinery rental services across Punjab for the convenience of farmers. She said, “Tractors, harvesters and other modern agricultural machinery will be available on rent to farmers on a No-Profit, No-Loss basis.” A joint working group was formed for the selection of more than 67 locations and agricultural machinery. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure sowing of wheat on government land.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Finance, Secretary Energy and other relevant officers were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif CM Punjab subsidy fertilizers seeds solarization Vegetable farmer groups

Comments

200 characters

Vegetable farmers’ groups: Maryam announces subsidy on seeds, fertilizers and solarization

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories