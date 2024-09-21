Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 19, 2024, decreased by 0.52 per cent due to a decline in the prices of diesel (5 per cent), onions (4.45 per cent), petrol (3.88 per cent), tomatoes (1.93 per cent), sugar (0.70 per cent), potatoes and LPG (0.57 per cent) each, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 12.72 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), onions (74.62 per cent), pulse gram (57.34 per cent), powdered milk (25.45 per cent), beef (25.31 per cent), shirting (20.17 per cent), tomatoes (17.98 per cent), moong (16.41 per cent), cooked daal (15.65 per cent), salt powder (15.38 per cent), Georgette (13.78 per cent) and energy saver (12.87 per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (38.14 per cent), petrol (24.73 per cent), diesel (24.06 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (13.47 per cent), sugar (11.42 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (11.13 per cent), rice basmati broken (9.96 per cent), masoor (8.63 per cent), gur (7.68 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.43 per cent) and LPG (2.47 per cent).

Weekly SPI-based inflation up

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 per cent) items increased, 15 (29.41 per cent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 317.61 points against 319.28 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.42 per cent, 0.45 per cent, 0.44 per cent, 0.48 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively. The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include chicken (1.49 per cent), pulse gram (0.83 per cent), cooked daal (0.81 per cent), shirting (0.74 per cent), cooked beef (0.72 per cent), eggs (0.69 per cent), garlic (0.65 per cent), gur (0.59 per cent), Georgette (0.50 per cent), salt powdered (0.41 per cent), mustard oil (0.24 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.14 per cent), bananas (0.08 per cent), beef with bone (0.06 per cent), mutton (0.02 per cent), curd (0.01 per cent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include hi-speed diesel (5 per cent), onions (4.45 per cent), petrol super (3.88 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (2.53 per cent), tomatoes (1.93 per cent), sugar (0.70 per cent), potatoes (0.57 per cent0, LPG (0.57 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.45 per cent), moong (0.44 per cent), masoor (0.30 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.25 per cent), maash (0.24 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.12 per cent) and bread plain (0.06 per cent).

