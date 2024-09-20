Palm rises on stronger rival oils; on track for weekly gain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session and were set for a weekly gain on Friday, tracking strength in rival edible oils, though weaker crude oil prices and a firmer ringgit capped the rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 55 ringgit, or 1.44%, to 3,931 ringgit ($937.74) a metric ton as of 0255 GMT.

Palm oil rises on stronger rival Dalian, weaker ringgit

The contract has so far gained about 3.1% for the week.