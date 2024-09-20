AGL 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (5.13%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
DFML 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.28%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
HUBC 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.09%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 54.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.18%)
UNITY 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,646 Increased By 74.6 (0.87%)
BR30 27,117 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 82,126 Increased By 666.6 (0.82%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 233.8 (0.91%)
Palm rises on stronger rival oils; on track for weekly gain

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session and were set for a weekly gain on Friday, tracking strength in rival edible oils, though weaker crude oil prices and a firmer ringgit capped the rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 55 ringgit, or 1.44%, to 3,931 ringgit ($937.74) a metric ton as of 0255 GMT.

Palm oil rises on stronger rival Dalian, weaker ringgit

The contract has so far gained about 3.1% for the week.

