AGL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
AIRLINK 123.79 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.45%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
DFML 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
DGKC 74.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
FFBL 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.64%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
HUBC 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.84%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.29%)
OGDC 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
PAEL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.01%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,648 Increased By 76.3 (0.89%)
BR30 27,216 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.22%)
KSE100 82,338 Increased By 879.2 (1.08%)
KSE30 26,115 Increased By 314.8 (1.22%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near record high as traders navigate Fed’s giant rate cut

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 10:40am

Gold prices steadied near record highs on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, as markets adjusted to the US Federal Reserve’s recent super-sized interest rate reduction and signs that further cuts were on the horizon.

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold held its ground at $2,586.98 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT, and has climbed about 0.4% for the week so far.

  • Bullion rose to a record high of $2,599.92 on Wednesday following Fed’s decision on rate cuts.

  • US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,611.50.

  • Data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, indicating solid job growth in September and continued economic expansion in the third quarter.

  • The Fed began its easing monetary policy with a half-percentage-point rate cut on Wednesday, forecasting a further half-point reduction by year-end, a full point next year, and an additional half-point in 2026.

  • US President Biden expressed confidence that the central bank would continue cutting interest rates and pledged to lower costs for Americans. However, White House adviser Jared Bernstein clarified that Biden has never spoken to Fed Chair Jerome Powell about rates.

  • Traders are currently pricing about a 60% chance of a 25 basis-point reduction in November and a 40% chance of a 50-bp cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

  • Zero-yield bullion tends to be a preferred investment in a lower interest rate environment.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.20% to 873.96 tonnes on Thursday.

  • China, the world’s largest gold consumer, refrained from gold imports from Switzerland in August, for the first time since January 2021, customs data from the world’s biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed on Thursday.

  • Spot silver was flat at $30.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $984.90 and palladium shed 0.3% to $1,077.75.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near record high as traders navigate Fed’s giant rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Two Pakistani female peacekeepers honoured

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Read more stories