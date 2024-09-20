Huawei Technologies, NIBAF Pakistan sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Huawei Technologies Pakistan and National Institute of Banking and Finance Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capability enhancement.

The MoU outlines the framework for a strategic partnership between the two organisations, aiming to digitally empower the human resource employed with the State Bank and its various arms operating in Pakistan.

This alliance is set to mark a significant step in the digitalisation of the banking sector of Pakistan as well as improve the overall capability and will be a stepping stone towards a better connected and intelligent banking infrastructure.

Riaz Nazarali Chunara, CEO, NIBAF Pakistan, and Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the agreement in the presence of delegation from NIBAF Pakistan and Huawei.

"We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful collaboration, and hope that the signing of this MoU is a testament to the strategic partnership between both the organizations for many years to come" said Chunara. "This partnership will enable us to understand the latest trends of technology and enable our workforce to effectively implement those for the digital transformation of our organisation."

“Huawei is proud to partner with NIBAF Pakistan, and we are looking forward this strategic partnership in achieving mutual goals and ensuring these trainings will help deliver the desired results,” added Masud.

The partnership is expected to provide technical trainings on technology such as Datacom, Cloud, Big Data, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence.

