AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-09-20

Huawei Technologies, NIBAF Pakistan sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Huawei Technologies Pakistan and National Institute of Banking and Finance Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capability enhancement.

The MoU outlines the framework for a strategic partnership between the two organisations, aiming to digitally empower the human resource employed with the State Bank and its various arms operating in Pakistan.

This alliance is set to mark a significant step in the digitalisation of the banking sector of Pakistan as well as improve the overall capability and will be a stepping stone towards a better connected and intelligent banking infrastructure.

Riaz Nazarali Chunara, CEO, NIBAF Pakistan, and Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the agreement in the presence of delegation from NIBAF Pakistan and Huawei.

"We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful collaboration, and hope that the signing of this MoU is a testament to the strategic partnership between both the organizations for many years to come" said Chunara. "This partnership will enable us to understand the latest trends of technology and enable our workforce to effectively implement those for the digital transformation of our organisation."

“Huawei is proud to partner with NIBAF Pakistan, and we are looking forward this strategic partnership in achieving mutual goals and ensuring these trainings will help deliver the desired results,” added Masud.

The partnership is expected to provide technical trainings on technology such as Datacom, Cloud, Big Data, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

huawei Huawei Technologies NIBAF sign MoU

Comments

200 characters

Huawei Technologies, NIBAF Pakistan sign MoU

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories