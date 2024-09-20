Markets Print 2024-09-20
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 19, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.41 280.70 AED 75.55 76.30
EURO 308.92 311.92 SAR 73.80 74.50
GBP 368.09 371.73 INTERBANK 277.75 278.05
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
