KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,459.29 High: 82,003.58 Low: 80,680.24 Net Change: 997.95 Volume (000): 184,891 Value (000): 13,632,572 Makt Cap (000) 2,518,674,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,954.52 NET CH (-) 54.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,842.13 NET CH (+) 96.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,341.69 NET CH (+) 396.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,829.85 NET CH (+) 16.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,724.53 NET CH (+) 62.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,979.08 NET CH (-) 77.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-September-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024