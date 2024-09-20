Markets Print 2024-09-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 19, 2024). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,459.29
High: 82,003.58
Low: 80,680.24
Net Change: 997.95
Volume (000): 184,891
Value (000): 13,632,572
Makt Cap (000) 2,518,674,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,954.52
NET CH (-) 54.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,842.13
NET CH (+) 96.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,341.69
NET CH (+) 396.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,829.85
NET CH (+) 16.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,724.53
NET CH (+) 62.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,979.08
NET CH (-) 77.83
------------------------------------
As on: 19-September-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments