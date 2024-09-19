AGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.23%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.02%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (6.09%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-5.19%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.71%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.31%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-5.51%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 97.9 (1.16%)
BR30 26,952 Decreased By -316.3 (-1.16%)
KSE100 81,779 Increased By 1317.3 (1.64%)
KSE30 25,908 Increased By 439.9 (1.73%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds firm after Fed’s bumper rate cut

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 01:26pm

Gold prices climbed on Thursday after hitting a record high in the previous session, as the US Federal Reserve delivered a super-sized interest rate cut.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,578.40 per ounce, as of 0734 GMT, after scaling a record high of $2,599.92 on Wednesday. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,604.20.

The Fed kicked off with a larger-than-usual 50-basis-point reduction on Wednesday that Chair Jerome Powell said was meant to show policymakers’ commitment to sustaining a low unemployment rate now that inflation has eased.

Powell, however, said the economy remained strong, with many job market indicators including unemployment claims and even the current 4.2% unemployment rate not being at worrying levels.

“Gold prices are idling near yesterday’s closing price as markets digest the seesaw volatility in the wake of the Fed rate decision,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

Zero-yield bullion tends to be a preferred investment in a lower interest rate environment and during geopolitical turmoil.

Traders are currently anticipating a 65% chance of a 25 bp reduction at Fed’s November meet and a 35% chance of a 50-bp cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

“Gold is likely to reach new highs between $2,640 and $2,700 this year. Softening economic data could be catalysts for higher gold prices,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

Market will also keep a tab on the initial US jobless claims data, which is due at 1230 GMT.

On the geopolitical front, Hezbollah devices exploded again in Lebanon on Wednesday, stoking tensions of a wider Middle-East conflict, a day after similar explosions of the group’s pagers.

Among other metals, spot silver was up 3.4% at $31.09 per ounce, platinum climbed 1.8% to $985.85 and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,076.50.

Bullion rates gold imports LME gold Gold Spot gold in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds firm after Fed’s bumper rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories