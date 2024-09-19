AGL 35.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.23%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DCL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.02%)
FFBL 48.76 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (6%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
KOSM 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-6.64%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.44%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-5.71%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,562 Increased By 102 (1.21%)
BR30 26,952 Decreased By -316.3 (-1.16%)
KSE100 81,747 Increased By 1285.8 (1.6%)
KSE30 25,899 Increased By 430.6 (1.69%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets up after central banks cut rates to mirror Fed

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 01:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early Thursday trade after most central banks in the region cut their key interest rates following a larger than usual policy easing by the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with policymakers seeing another half a percentage point fall by the end of this year. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.1%.

The kingdom, the region’s biggest economy, cut its repurchase agreement (Repo) rate and reverse repo rate by 50 bps each to 5.5% and 5.0% respectively, according to a central bank statement.

Among other gainers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.6%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose after the US rate cut, but concerns over global demand lingered and capped gains. Dubai’s main share index added 0.5%, led by a 1.2% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.2% higher.

The United Arab Emirates’ central bank also reduced its base rate on the overnight deposit facility by half a percentage point to 4.90%.

Major Gulf markets subdued ahead of Fed rate decision

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.4%, driven by a 0.6% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Qatar’s central bank cut key interest rates by 55 basis points on Wednesday.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets up after central banks cut rates to mirror Fed

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories