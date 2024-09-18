AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Markets

Major Gulf markets subdued ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 02:26pm
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares as traders weighed the odds of a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the day.

The chances of the Fed kicking off its easing cycle with a super-sized cut of 50 basis points (bps) oscillated in Asia, retreating to 63% early in the day from 67% around the same time on Tuesday, before stabilising around 65%, according to LSEG data.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes the UAE, often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most of the regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was flat.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.3%, hit by a 1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Major Gulf markets inch up ahead of expected Fed rate cut

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell after two sessions of gains, as weak macroeconomic data weighed on demand, offsetting the possible supply disruption from violence in the Middle East and the potentially bullish impact of an expected US rate cut.

The Qatari benchmark traded flat.

Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf

