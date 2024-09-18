Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

After registering gains in the last three sessions, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reduced by Rs300, clocking in at Rs267,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,510 after it recorded a reduction of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price gained Rs1,700 to settle at Rs268,000. It is pertinent to mention that gold markets remained closed on Tuesday because of Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold slipped on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,569 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $18 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Monday, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan.