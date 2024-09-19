AGL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
AIRLINK 131.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.35%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.00 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.95%)
OGDC 142.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.13%)
PAEL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 58.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 8,519 Increased By 59.6 (0.7%)
BR30 27,028 Decreased By -240.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 81,507 Increased By 1045.5 (1.3%)
KSE30 25,751 Increased By 283.2 (1.11%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-19

US dollar edges lower

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

NEW YORK: The US dollar edged lower against major currencies on Wednesday, giving up some of its overnight gains, as traders braced for the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated decision to cut interest rates.

The US central bank is expected to deliver its first interest rate cut in more than four years at 1800 GMT, with markets pricing a 61% probability of a 50 basis point cut and 39% chance of a 25 basis point cut.

Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference shortly after the announcement.

“What we’ve seen so far this week, just looking at the dollar index is that it fell on Monday, it rose by less on Tuesday, and now it’s falling by less so far today,” said Matthew Weller, global head of research at StoneX Retail in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“That’s sort of the classic pre-key event risk type of pattern when traders aren’t feeling too strongly about committing in either direction.”

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.46% to 141.75 after reaching as high as 142.405 in Asia hours. The Bank of Japan will decide on interest rates on Friday.

The euro strengthened 0.20% against the greenback to $1.11380. The dollar was also down 0.4% against the Swiss franc to 0.844.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.18% to 100.73.

China’s markets resumed trade on Wednesday after the mid-autumn festival break, with the yuan down 0.4% at 7.0824 per dollar in offshore trading.

Sterling, the best performing G10 currency of the year, gained at $1.32540, with its rally being driven by signs of a steadying UK economy and sticky inflation.

British inflation stood at an annual rate of 2.2% in August, unchanged from July. The Bank of England is expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday.

“We’ll likely see a bit of a divergence between the central banks, with the Bank of England now less likely to cut interest rates at all and the Fed very likely to cut,” Weller added.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

US dollar edges lower

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Read more stories