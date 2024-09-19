KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,461.34 High: 80,587.44 Low: 79,798.75 Net Change: 970.2 Volume (000): 148,581 Value (000): 11,146,478 Makt Cap (000) 2,496,095,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,008.59 NET CH (+) 16.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,745.23 NET CH (+) 53.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,944.81 NET CH (+) 184.9 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,813.58 NET CH (+) 185.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,662.33 NET CH (+) 237.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,056.91 NET CH (+) 53.5 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-September-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024