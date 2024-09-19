Markets Print 2024-09-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,461.34
High: 80,587.44
Low: 79,798.75
Net Change: 970.2
Volume (000): 148,581
Value (000): 11,146,478
Makt Cap (000) 2,496,095,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,008.59
NET CH (+) 16.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,745.23
NET CH (+) 53.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,944.81
NET CH (+) 184.9
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,813.58
NET CH (+) 185.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,662.33
NET CH (+) 237.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,056.91
NET CH (+) 53.5
------------------------------------
As on: 18-September-2024
====================================
