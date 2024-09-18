AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
Pakistan

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

APP Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:45pm

King Charles III of the United Kingdom Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formally invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October.

Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that the CHOGM in Samoa would be a significant moment in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit to be chaired by the King since becoming Head of the Commonwealth, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on several important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

Noting the King’s longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, the prime minister said that he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, as Pakistan was highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation

The prime minister also inquired about the King’s health and conveyed his best wishes for The Princess of Wales, who had successfully completed her treatment.

Recalling the fond memories of the King’s last visit to Pakistan, when he was the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Shehbaz hoped that the King and The Queen would visit Pakistan soon.

