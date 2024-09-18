AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
Former England striker Carroll signs for fourth-tier Bordeaux

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 05:14pm

BORDEAUX: Former England striker Andy Carroll, who played for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham has signed for fourth division Bordeaux, the six-time Ligue 1 champions announced on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who has been with Ligue 2 side Amiens since 2023 passed his medical on Tuesday before signing his contract.

“Welcome Andy Carroll. The club is thrilled to welcome the England international forward,” Bordeaux posted on X.

“Loads of experience at the top level with nearly 450 professional matches, bolstering the attacking options for Bordeaux!”

Eriksen will wait to settle Man Utd future

Carroll, who took part in his first training session with his new team-mates at Le Haillan on Wednesday, was capped nine times by England, scoring twice.

He made 248 Premier League appearances and scored 54 goals. Since last autumn he has been at Amiens, where he scored four goals in 35 appearances.

Bordeaux, who won the last of their six league titles in 2009, were administratively relegated to National 2 - the fourth tier of French football this summer.

The season has not started well for them as they are currently 15th out of 16 in Group B, albeit having played fewer games than those above them.

They have scored just two goals thus far, including one by goalkeeper Lassana Diabate.

