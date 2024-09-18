AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
AIRLINK 135.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.41%)
DGKC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
HUBC 153.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.39%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.55 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (7.47%)
UNITY 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,423 Increased By 47.2 (0.56%)
BR30 27,176 Increased By 69.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 80,266 Increased By 774.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,370 Increased By 301.5 (1.2%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields edge down as BOJ’s rate hike expectations ease

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 12:26pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields dipped on Wednesday as expectations for a Bank of Japan rate hike faded, while strong results of the BOJ’s bond-buying operation lifted market sentiment. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.82%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.375%.

“The market expectations for the BOJ’s rate hike, even raising the current policy rate to 0.5%, is weakening,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The Federal Reserve is cutting rates because the economy is slowing down, which means the domestic economy may slow down. Also, a stronger yen puts downward pressure on prices in Japan.”

The yen has been strengthening because the BOJ is expected to raise rates at the same time as the Fed prepares to cut.

The BOJ is expected to keep short-term interest rates steady at 0.25 this week, but signal that further interest rate hikes are coming and highlight progress the economy is making in sustaining inflation around its 2% target.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

A hawkish BOJ board member Naoki Tamura last week called for short-term interest rates to be lifted to at least 1% as soon as the second half of next fiscal year.

The Federal Reserve is expected to make its first interest rate cut in more than four years at 1800 GMT, with markets pricing a 2/3 probability of a 50 basis point cut.

The BOJ’s bond buying operations earlier in the day showed willingness for investors to hold their JGBs ahead of the BOJ’s meeting, strategists said.

Five-year yield fell 1 bp to 0.475%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.625%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 1.975%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 2.245%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields edge down as BOJ’s rate hike expectations ease

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories