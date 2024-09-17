KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,491.14 High: 79,993.18 Low: 79,368.18 Net Change: 158.08 Volume (000): 152,285 Value (000): 4,709,765 Makt Cap (000) 2,467,495,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,992.38 NET CH (-) 209.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,691.27 NET CH (-) 111.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,759.91 NET CH (-) 73.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,628.51 NET CH (+) 160.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,425.01 NET CH (+) 148.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,003.41 NET CH (+) 2.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 16- September-2024 ====================================

