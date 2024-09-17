Markets Print 2024-09-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,491.14
High: 79,993.18
Low: 79,368.18
Net Change: 158.08
Volume (000): 152,285
Value (000): 4,709,765
Makt Cap (000) 2,467,495,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,992.38
NET CH (-) 209.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,691.27
NET CH (-) 111.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,759.91
NET CH (-) 73.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,628.51
NET CH (+) 160.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,425.01
NET CH (+) 148.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,003.41
NET CH (+) 2.11
------------------------------------
As on: 16- September-2024
====================================
