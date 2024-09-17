Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-17

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 16, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 16, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 79,491.14
High:                      79,993.18
Low:                       79,368.18
Net Change:                   158.08
Volume (000):                152,285
Value (000):               4,709,765
Makt Cap (000)         2,467,495,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,992.38
NET CH                    (-) 209.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,691.27
NET CH                    (-) 111.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,759.91
NET CH                     (-) 73.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,628.51
NET CH                    (+) 160.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,425.01
NET CH                    (+) 148.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,003.41
NET CH                      (+) 2.11
------------------------------------
As on:            16- September-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

EB meeting notified: IMF to take $7bn EFF on its agenda on 25th

Economy, security: US official meets Dar, army chief

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

No further quota: MoC to blacklist defaulting Sri Lankan rice buyers

‘Constitutional package’ challenged in SC

NA prorogued as govt fails to persuade opposition

‘Constitutional package’: Prorogation of Senate session ends ‘hype’

IK says amendments aimed at suppressing SC

Govt removing all barriers to foreign investment: PM

Exchange rate for calculating petroleum prices adjusted

Read more stories