World

Germany’s Scholz in Uzbekistan as he seeks energy, resources

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2024 09:01pm
This handout photograph taken and released by Uzbekistan’s presidential press service on September 16, 2024 shows Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (R) meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as they take part in the launching ceremony of the joint School of management training in Samarkand. Photo: AFP
TASHKENT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Uzbekistan on Monday, where he expressed an interest in “utilising and developing” the Central Asian country’s vast natural resources.

Germany and other EU countries have sought to deepen ties with Central Asia in recent years, looking to the region for their energy needs as they cut links with Russia over the Ukraine war.

“We want to jointly utilise and develop the potential of the raw materials that are located here for the benefit of the economies of both countries,” Scholz told Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a roundtable of business leaders in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

‘Time is now’ to step up efforts for Ukraine peace, says Germany’s Scholz

“It is impressive how strongly the economy is developing and how modernisation is progressing,” Scholz said.

The Uzbek Presidency called the prospect of German companies developing and exporting Uzbekistan’s natural resources a “promising area” for developing ties, in a statement after the meeting.

Scholz also sought to allay concerns that their trade ties would help Russia circumvent sanctions, amid accusations Moscow is using Central Asia as a key route for importing banned goods from the West.

“It is good that we regularly exchange information so that trade between us is not used to circumvent rules that apply internationally,” Scholz said.

Scholz arrived in Uzbekistan on Sunday, embarking on a three-day trip that will see him take part in a “5+1” summit of Central Asia’s five leaders in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch urged Scholz to advocate improving human rights on his trip, expressing concerns over the jailing of activists and absence of free and fair elections in the region.

Scholz’s visit comes after similar trips to the region by French President Emmanuel Macron and former UK foreign minister David Cameron, a sign of the region’s rising political weight as Europe cuts ties with Moscow.

