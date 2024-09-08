AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Time is now’ to step up efforts for Ukraine peace, says Germany’s Scholz

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2024 09:33pm

FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Sunday for diplomatic efforts to be intensified to achieve peace in Ukraine “more quickly”, as the war grinds through its third year.

The call comes as Scholz is under growing pressure at home amid signs of public fatigue with the conflict that started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“I believe that now is the time to discuss how we can get out of this war situation and achieve peace more quickly,” Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF, in an annual summer interview.

Russia advances in east Ukraine, launches deadly air strikes

The far-right AfD and far-left BSW parties – who both want to end weapons deliveries to Ukraine – made huge gains in two regional elections in Germany last week, while Scholz’s coalition parties received a bruising.

Germany is the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States, and Scholz’s government has repeatedly pledged to keep up the support for “as long as it takes”.

Scholz said Russia should attend the next international peace summit on ending the war, after Moscow was excluded from the first one.

“It’s important that we make progress,” Scholz said.

“There will definitely be another peace conference,” he said, “and the (Ukrainian) president and I agree that it must include Russia”.

Leaders and top officials from more than 90 states gathered in Switzerland in June for a first summit organised by Ukraine, while Russia was not invited.

Kyiv is aiming for a second peace summit this year, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late July Russia should be present in order to achieve “meaningful results”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready for talks with Ukraine, after having previously rebuffed the idea of negotiations while Kyiv’s counter-offensive into Russia’s Kursk region was ongoing.

The Kremlin has in the past insisted any peace deal would need to force Kyiv to surrender territory that Moscow claims as its own – an unacceptable condition for Ukraine.

Ukraine Olaf Scholz German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

‘Time is now’ to step up efforts for Ukraine peace, says Germany’s Scholz

Pakistan Navy Day being observed today to honour heroes of 1965 war

AGP flags major discrepancy in tax collection

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 40,972

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appoints former arms production minister as adviser

Manhunt underway in US after Kentucky highway shooting

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Malaysia settle for 2-2 draw

Hezbollah fires rockets, Israel strikes after attack kills Lebanon rescuers

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

Read more stories