Pakistan Print 2024-09-16

KP policemen barred from using social media

NNI Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 06:37am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police department has issued a letter to all regional police officers and district police officers, barring police personnel from using social media platforms.

As per details, the letter stated that police officers and personnel are not allowed to use social media platforms. Regional police officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of this policy.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz banned use of social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram) and others for on-duty policemen.

The move came after several videos of Punjab police officers and female personnel recently went viral on social media platforms.

The Punjab government has banned the use of social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, by police officers and personnel, to shun the practice of personnel using social media while being on duties.

Following these orders, the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police issued a social media usage policy for officers and employees. Police authorities warned that strict departmental action would be taken against personnel uploading videos in uniform.

Under the directives of the IG, AIG Operations also issued guidelines for the social media policy, stating that no social media activity will be allowed without the permission of the District Police Officer (DPO) or unit head.

Punjab police officers and personnel are prohibited from sharing personal, political, or religious views on social media. Official activities related to the police will only be communicated through the official channels managed by the DPO or unit head.

