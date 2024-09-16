AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-09-16

Democracy at a crossroads

Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:35am

EDITORIAL: In a detailed statement issued to mark the International Day of Democracy, being observed on September 15, the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has rightly lamented the continued erosion of democratic norms and institutions in the country, and has called for a strategic dialogue to determine rules of the game for democratic governance.

Given that the purpose behind commemorating the day is to reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties and the rule of law, as well as ensuring accountable institutions, the serious concerns expressed by PILDAT are all the more justified as Pakistan continues to grapple with grave challenges in these very areas, underscoring the need for reformed attitudes of state institutions whose actions have undermined the country’s progress towards a more representative and accountable system of governance.

As very aptly put by PILDAT, “Pakistan’s democracy is proverbially between a rock and a hard place”, as on the one hand is the seemingly growing influence of unelected forces in varied spheres, be it politics, parliamentary proceedings or economic affairs, and on the other is the highly worrying phenomenon of even elected representatives displaying increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

Since the start of the year, several developments of national importance – the general elections featuring prominently here – have only proven the compromised independence of various organs of government and the limited ability of citizens to exercise their right to elect their representatives to parliament.

Not only were the general elections held much later than constitutionally mandated, the Election Commission of Pakistan, through its various actions before, during and after the polls, has continued to demonstrate complete incompetence and at times a brazen lack of impartiality, eroding the public’s confidence in its ability to safeguard electoral processes.

Furthermore, the worsening of democratic norms and practices has also ensured that efforts to address perennial economic instability, religious extremism and the precarious security situation remain perilously compromised as the far-reaching measures needed to counter these challenges require widespread public buy-in, and policies that only have a limited input from public representatives or are perceived as being imposed by non-democratic forces will prove to be not as effective, as they lack the essential legitimacy and public support needed for genuine and sustained impact.

In this context, PILDAT has rightly lambasted “lazy and damningly unimaginative taxation and budgets” that have done little to alleviate Pakistan’s economic woes.

In addition, the limits that are being placed on free speech and the right to espouse dissenting views, including in the digital space, through various legislations does not augur well for our democratic vitality.

The one bright spot in this bleak picture though is the increased political awareness among the populace, and as PILDAT notes, the younger generation especially has demonstrated improved political engagement, with the youth voter turnout surging to its highest level in history during the elections. This augurs well for the future suggesting a promising trend towards greater civic involvement and potential for positive change.

However, any meaningful progress will only be truly achievable if we first recognise and address the overarching ill afflicting our democracy, i.e., its constant subversion at the hands of powerful forces that do not have the constitutional right to do so, something that PILDAT has also emphasised.

This has been acknowledged at various times by all stakeholders, even by those responsible for the tampering. Given this, it is important to once and for all come to a decision about the course Pakistan takes going forward.

Are our state institutions willing to recognise that their overreach has hindered democratic governance?

And, more crucially, are they then willing to limit themselves to their constitutional roles? The answers to these vital questions will ultimately determine the trajectory of the nation’s democratic health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan democracy International Day of Democracy PILDAT

Comments

200 characters

Democracy at a crossroads

Govt fails to woo opposition

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

ADB asked to further engage private sector in Pakistan

KP to reward tax fraud identifiers with cash

ED directs FBR chief to take action against corrupt practices

Section 122 (2) of ITO: ATIR reconciles apparently conflicting provisions

‘Pakistan Investment Conference’ held in Beijing

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories