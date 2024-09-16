Distinguished individuals: Governor awards honorary doctorate degrees

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori awarded honorary doctorate degrees to several distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to successful diplomacy and the promotion of international relations. Among the recipients were Iran’s Consul General Hassan Nourian and Bahrain’s Consul General Abdullah Ahmed Buqhous.

Speaking at a special convocation of Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, held at Governor House, Governor commended the unwavering efforts of these individuals in advancing diplomacy and development. He emphasised that encouraging those who serve the nation is vital to inspire others to follow suit, stating that active participation in all sectors is key to national progress.

Tessori congratulated the honorary doctorate degree recipients, which also included Farhan Hanif, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Akram Khatoon, Haji Hanif Tayyab, and Syed Nadeem Raza Sarwar, for their remarkable achievements in various fields.

He further highlighted that these individuals have not only fostered national unity through their exemplary service but also advanced the vision of national progress. Their efforts to promote dialogue, resolve conflicts, and address global challenges have set remarkable standards.