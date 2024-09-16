AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-16

Australian stocks higher as mining, gold shine

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

SYDNEY: Australian shares closed higher on Friday, driven by mining and gold stocks on strong underlying commodity prices, while market participants globally awaited the US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 8,099.9, after hitting its highest in nearly one-and-a-half months earlier in the day. The benchmark gained 1.1% for the week.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates for the first time since 2020 at the close of its two-day meeting next Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has however stuck to a hawkish stance by ruling out the possibility of a rate cut this year as inflation remains too high, even though the economy struggles to motor on.

That might change after next week’s jobs data, which will throw light on how well the labour market is handling the extended period of high interest rates.

“If we start to see a trend of weaker macro indicators including on the jobs front, then the RBA could maybe open the door for a potential November rate cut,” said Tim Waterer, market analyst at KCM Trade.

In Sydney, gold stocks benefited from a rally in bullion prices and closed 5.2% higher. They were the biggest percentage gainers on the benchmark.

IG market analyst Hebe Chen expects gold prices to rise further in the months ahead, if expectations for aggressive Fed easing receive further support from the meeting.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining advanced 3.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Mining and energy stocks gained 2.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

S&P/ASX 200 index Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Australian stocks higher as mining, gold shine

Govt fails to woo opposition

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

ADB asked to further engage private sector in Pakistan

KP to reward tax fraud identifiers with cash

ED directs FBR chief to take action against corrupt practices

Section 122 (2) of ITO: ATIR reconciles apparently conflicting provisions

‘Pakistan Investment Conference’ held in Beijing

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories