Futures spread up 217bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 217bps to 19.74 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 41.7 percent to 223.10 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 157.49 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 38.4 percent to Rs 6.41 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.63 billion.

