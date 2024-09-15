Saleema Imtiaz become first Pakistani woman on ICC umpiring panel

Saleema Imtiaz has become the first Pakistani woman nominated to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, the cricket board announced on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release, the prestigious nomination qualifies her to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC Women’s Events, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s cricketing history.

Saleema, who is the mother of Pakistan women’s international player Kainat Imtiaz, began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008.

Her extensive experience includes officiating in high-profile events under the Asian Cricket Council, such as the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong.

Most recently, she was a member of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Saleema’s rise to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires cements her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Her first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, which begins on Monday.

She will be partnered by Faisal Afreedi from the PCB International Panel of Umpires with Nasir Hussain as TV umpire, while Humairah Farah will serve as the fourth umpire and Muhammad Javed Malik from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees will oversee the series as match referee.

With her nomination to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals.

Saleema, who prepares to turn 53 on 18 December 2024:

“I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. I owe immense gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement.

“The journey has been filled with hard work and personal sacrifices, but now, standing at the cusp of this new chapter, it all feels worth it.

“This isn’t just a win for me – it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport. This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development. I sincerely hope to see more women follow in my footsteps and embrace this beautiful game,” she added.