Sports Print 2024-08-29

S Africa women team to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: Pakistan and South Africa women’s cricket teams will prepare for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE by competing in a three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The South Africa team will arrive in Multan on September 13, with matches scheduled for September 16, 18 and 20. To ensure all three matches are broadcast live and give exposure to women’s cricket, the matches on September 16 and 18 will start at 7pm, while the match on 20th September will begin at 10am.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on 21st September, while Pakistan will leave on 23rd September. Pakistan is in Group-A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies.

Following warm-up matches against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and 30, respectively, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on 3rd October in Sharjah, followed by matches against India on 6th October in Dubai, Australia on 11th October in Dubai and New Zealand on 14th October in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed that the squad announced for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature in the three-match series against South Africa.

Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper, traveling reserve), Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani (both non-traveling reserves) will be part of the pre-series training camp and series in Multan. However, only Najiha will travel to the UAE with the squad.

To prepare for the home series and next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the Pakistan women’s training camp will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 1st September.

Schedule of matches:

16th Sep – 1st T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm start)

18th Sep – 2nd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm start)

20th Sep – 3rd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (10am start).

Multan cricket stadium ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Pakistan and South Africa

