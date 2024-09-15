NA: treasury benches condemn tweet, term it ‘attack on democracy’

ISLAMABAD: The treasury members of the National Assembly strongly condemned a tweet attributed to Imran Khan and termed it an attack on the democracy and on every constitutional institute, adding that the PTI members should investigate the matter whether it was a statement from the PTI founder or from anyone else.

While speaking on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament on Saturday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal referenced a statement made yesterday by Prisoner No. 804, in which, the individual attacked every constitutional institution for personal political gain and to seek relief from his cases.

He urged the PTI to investigate whether this statement was actually made by Imran Khan. The PPP chairman questioned why such extreme stances emerge whenever democratic political parties take steps toward democracy. He urged the PTI to investigate within their own ranks to identify those responsible for Imran Khan’s statements and actions, which have worsened the party’s and the country’s plight.

He said, “If Imran Khan indeed made this statement, he should face the consequences as per the Constitution and law of Pakistan. If Imran Khan did not make the statement, then the Leader of the Opposition or the party chairman must clarify whether the account was managed by Ali Amin or Mr Marwat. Such clarification is essential.”

Until yesterday, he said that the country was moving in a positive direction, with a forum being formed to legislate for democracy. However, this statement represents an attack on democracy, he said. He pointed out that the individual had committed contempt of court against the current Chief Justice and had made politically-motivated accusations against the Chief of Army Staff, aiming to make the post controversial.

The PPP chairman said yesterday’s statement of PTI’s founder is an attack on every constitutional institute. He, however, proposed that the PTI should probe the matter whether it was a statement from the PTI founder or from anyone else.

Bilawal explained that these allegations align with a pattern of actions that have been in play since the no-confidence motion, a constitutional and democratic measure that sent the prime minister home. “Certain individuals within the establishment, in connivance with a political party, began what was essentially a coup attempt. The first attack was the rejection of the no-confidence motion, abrogating the Constitution under the guise of Article 5. The second was an effort to hold elections before the appointment of the army chief. The third attack sought to make the appointment process controversial. It is said, during his stint as the intelligence chief, he caught Imran Khan’s corruption and presented the evidence to him. Instead of taking action, Imran Khan removed the intelligence chief and thus, began this conspiracy to sabotage the Constitution,” he said.

Bilawal said that ongoing investigations would soon uncover the full truth behind the Forms 45 debacle, and when the evidence surfaces, these “representatives” would not be able to face the public.

Bilawal, in his address to the National Assembly, extended his felicitations to Makhdoom Tahir Rashid ud Din on becoming a member of the National Assembly. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Punjab and Rahim Yar Khan for their support of the PPP and for putting an end to the politics of hate and division. He also commended the party’s organisation in South Punjab for their dedication, highlighting their efforts to combat every “Fitna” and their success through the power of the people. These are the candidates, he said, who can present Forms 45 from every polling station.

While speaking on the floor of the House, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the PTI was playing a double game which was evident in today’s PTI founder’s tweet. He said that the PTI did not talk to the treasury benches rather wished to talk to the Establishment.

He said that the tweet of the PTI founder vitiated the entire political environment. Complete desperation of PTI leadership reflected in the tweet, he added.

He said that the real face of the PTI has been exposed within 48 hours and proposed that the Special Committee set up by the Speaker National Assembly for restoring prestige of Parliament, should be abolished.

He conceded that the political leadership committed so many mistakes in the past but now should look towards this august house for supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

The minister on the suggestion of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Speaker set up the House’s Special Committee not merely to address the concerns or narrative of any political party but rather for upholding the sanctity of the House. He said that the committee as it seemed that it was set up only to address PTI’s concerns.

Khawaja Asif pointed out that no one forcibly took Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to the meeting rather he himself came to attend it. The credibility of PTI has been shattered due to their double standard, he said adding that PTI’s founder and his followers were responsible for it.

Asif said that Gen Ayub Khan made Gen Yahya Khan Army Chief who was responsible for disintegrating Pakistan. However, he categorically said the country would not further disintegrate.

He said the language used by the PTI leaders especially the CM KP in the rally was like those who ran separatist movements. Punjab always welcomed peoples belonging to all provinces and no one was unsafe in the province, he added.

Former Prime Minister and PPP senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said 250 million people of Pakistan are firmly standing behind our Chief Justice and the Chief of Army Staff. He said we will not let you make our institutions controversial. He said your politics of hatred and abuse is harming democracy.

While responding to the treasury members, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub did not clarify the tweet of PTI’s founder and said that his leader stood on principle. He said, “it seems that Bilawal Bhutto just came in the house after taking training from DG ISPR.”

During the speech of the Opposition Leader, the treasury members said, “you should clarify and explain the tweet of Imran Khan.”

He said that the government wants to bring constitutional amendment in the night. If the government has numerical strength then it should table in the House.

The Opposition Leader in his speech also mentioned about the audit report 2023-24 of Defence Services and said that it detected irregularities and embezzlement of Rs566 billion of the institution.

He said, “we stand with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K.P) Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has public mandate.”

Those who spoke on the occasion include Gohar Ali Khan Syed Mustafa Kamal, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Ahad Ali Shah, Shazia Mari and Hanif Abbasi.

