AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares edge lower; Hong Kong rises on potential mortgage cut

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 11:00am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China’s shares slipped on Friday as investors squared their books for the upcoming holidays, while Hong Kong stock markets climbed on hopes that Beijing will deliver an imminent cut in its outstanding mortgage rate.

China stocks slip to six-year closing low

  • Mainland China will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, while the Hong Kong market will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

  • President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged China to strive to achieve its annual economic and social development goals and tasks, raising market hopes for further policy stimulus.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down nearly 0.1% at 2,714.77 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was flat, with its financial sector sub-index trading higher by 0.24%, the consumer staples sector down 1.83%, the real estate index up 0.7% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.09%.

  • Property shares rose after Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that China is poised to cut interest rates on more than $5 trillion of outstanding mortgages as early as this month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng mainland properties index rose 2.4% at the midday break.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.05% to 6,080.42 points, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.97% at 17,408.38 points.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.12% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR5Reuters was down 0.29%.

  • Markets were anxiously awaiting more August data due later this week, including credit lending and activity indicators, to better gauge the health of the local economy.

  • Another market focus is the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. The US central bank is all but certain to cut rates next week, although uncertainty around whether it will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points has kept investors on the edge.

  • “Even though Fed’s rate cuts could be a positive catalyst, solid fundamentals would be a prerequisite for China equities to rebound,” analysts at HSBC Qianhai Securities said in a note. “But earnings pressure remains strong post interim results, with consensus 2024 earnings forecasts for A-share companies revised down by 14.1% year-to-date. If this pattern persists, Fed easing may not be enough to boost China equities.”

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.67%.

China stocks China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China shares edge lower; Hong Kong rises on potential mortgage cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

Read more stories