AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-13

China stocks slip to six-year closing low

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

SHANGHAI: China’s stocks slid to their lowest close in nearly six years on Thursday, dragged down by consumer-related shares, as sentiment remained weak ahead of the holidays and investors were awaiting a slew of economic data for further catalysts.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index ended lower by 0.4% to its lowest close since January 2019, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2%.

“One of the biggest challenges we have seen this year is that the policymakers have introduced a variety of policies, but they are not often implemented at the same time in the same way,” said Jason Lui, head of APAC equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas.

“If there is a proper implementation of policy, we do think that it is possible for the market to rally 5% to 10% towards year-end if there’s indeed coordination.”

Domestic demand remains a weak area in the Chinese economy, and investors are looking forward to a slew of economic and activity data including retail sales and house prices this Saturday to see if there is any improvement.

Among sectors, the consumer staples sector was down 2.65%, dragging China stocks, while the financial sector sub-index rose 0.32%.

Liquor giant Kweichou Moutai fell 3.3% to the lowest level since October 2022.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.48% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.42%.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.78% while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.61%.

Tech shares traded in Hong Kong rose 0.7%, with Meituan and Alibaba up 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

HK-listed Wuxi Apptec jumped 5.1%, after the company announced share buybacks the previous day.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.46%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 3.41%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks slip to six-year closing low

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories