AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices hover near record peak with weekly gains in sight

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 10:36am

Gold prices hovered near an all-time high on Friday, and poised for a weekly gain due to a weaker dollar, while investors focused on US economic data that could offer additional insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $2,558.19 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, and has climbed 2.5% for the week so far.

  • Bullion rose more than 1% in the previous session and hit a record high, after US data signalled an economic slowdown.

  • US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,586.60.

  • The dollar weakened 0.3%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

  • Data on Thursday showed that the US producer prices increased slightly more than expected in August, but the trend remained consistent with subsiding inflation.

  • Additionally, on the labour market side, data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased marginally last week.

  • The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was appropriate for the US Federal Reserve to begin a long-awaited monetary easing cycle at its meeting next week as upside risks to inflation have subsided.

  • Markets are currently pricing in an 57% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting, and a 43% chance of a 50-bps cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed. It would be the first rate cut since March 2020.

  • Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding a zero-yield bullion.

  • Traders will brace themselves for the consumer sentiment (prelim) data for any further clues.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.53% to 870.78 tons on Thursday.

  • Spot silver was up 0.1% at $29.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $985.20 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,055.64. Reuters

Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold gold price LME gold gold markets asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices hover near record peak with weekly gains in sight

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

Read more stories