Gold prices hover near record peak with weekly gains in sight

Gold prices hovered near an all-time high on Friday, and poised for a weekly gain due to a weaker dollar, while investors focused on US economic data that could offer additional insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Fundamentals
Spot gold was flat at $2,558.19 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT, and has climbed 2.5% for the week so far.
Bullion rose more than 1% in the previous session and hit a record high, after US data signalled an economic slowdown.
US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,586.60.
The dollar weakened 0.3%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Data on Thursday showed that the US producer prices increased slightly more than expected in August, but the trend remained consistent with subsiding inflation.
Additionally, on the labour market side, data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased marginally last week.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was appropriate for the US Federal Reserve to begin a long-awaited monetary easing cycle at its meeting next week as upside risks to inflation have subsided.
Markets are currently pricing in an 57% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting, and a 43% chance of a 50-bps cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed. It would be the first rate cut since March 2020.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding a zero-yield bullion.
Traders will brace themselves for the consumer sentiment (prelim) data for any further clues.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.53% to 870.78 tons on Thursday.
Spot silver was up 0.1% at $29.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $985.20 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,055.64. Reuters
