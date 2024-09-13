Markets Print 2024-09-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 12, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.41 280.85 AED 75.70 76.44
EURO 306.40 309.44 SAR 74.00 74.72
GBP 362.89 366.45 INTERBANK 278.30 278.50
JPY 1.92 1.97
