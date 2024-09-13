Markets Print 2024-09-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,017.62
High: 79,217.62
Low: 78,577.65
Net Change: 365.82
Volume (000): 132,750
Value (000): 8,157,029
Makt Cap (000) 2,457,256,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,175.91
NET CH (+) 17.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,899.54
NET CH (+) 79.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,869.57
NET CH (+) 89.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,369.00
NET CH (+) 127.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,190.15
NET CH (+) 3.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,008.89
NET CH (+) 14.76
------------------------------------
As on: 12-September-2024
====================================
