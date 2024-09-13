AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 Increased By 65.6 (0.79%)
BR30 27,115 Increased By 201.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 79,017.62
High:                      79,217.62
Low:                       78,577.65
Net Change:                   365.82
Volume (000):                132,750
Value (000):               8,157,029
Makt Cap (000)         2,457,256,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,175.91
NET CH                     (+) 17.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,899.54
NET CH                     (+) 79.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,869.57
NET CH                     (+) 89.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,369.00
NET CH                    (+) 127.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,190.15
NET CH                      (+) 3.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,008.89
NET CH                     (+) 14.76
------------------------------------
As on:             12-September-2024
====================================

