KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,017.62 High: 79,217.62 Low: 78,577.65 Net Change: 365.82 Volume (000): 132,750 Value (000): 8,157,029 Makt Cap (000) 2,457,256,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,175.91 NET CH (+) 17.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,899.54 NET CH (+) 79.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,869.57 NET CH (+) 89.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,369.00 NET CH (+) 127.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,190.15 NET CH (+) 3.30 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,008.89 NET CH (+) 14.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-September-2024 ====================================

