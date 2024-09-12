AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 Increased By 65.6 (0.79%)
BR30 27,115 Increased By 201.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end flat as healthcare losses offset IT gains

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.07% down at 10,567.26
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Thursday as a decline in healthcare companies countered gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.07% down at 10,567.26

Colombo Investment Trust PLC and Millennium Housing Developers PLC were top losers on the index, down 12.2% and 7.1% respectively

Trading volume on the index fell to 25.3 million shares from 29.2 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end flat, snap four-session losing run

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.8 million) from 1.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 26 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.13 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock CSE

