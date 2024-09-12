Sri Lanka shares end flat as healthcare losses offset IT gains

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Thursday as a decline in healthcare companies countered gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.07% down at 10,567.26

Colombo Investment Trust PLC and Millennium Housing Developers PLC were top losers on the index, down 12.2% and 7.1% respectively

Trading volume on the index fell to 25.3 million shares from 29.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.8 million) from 1.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 26 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.13 billion rupees, the data showed.