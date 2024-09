KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Chinese-Brazilian peace proposal is “destructive” and simply serves as a “political statement” in an interview posted on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appoints former arms production minister as adviser

“The Chinese-Brazilian proposal is also destructive, it’s just a political statement,” Zelenskiy said, according to the Metropoles media outlet. “How can you offer ‘here is our initiative’ without asking anything from us”.