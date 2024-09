KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed on Sunday former arms production minister Oleksandr Kamyshin as an external adviser for strategic issues, a decree published on the presidential website said.

Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

Kamyshin, who was the minister for strategic industries, resigned last week as a part of a Ukrainian government shake-up at a critical juncture in the war with Russia.