India’s palm oil imports fell 26% in August from July to about 797,482 metric tons, a trade body said on Thursday.

Palm drops tracking losses in rival oils, rising stocks

Imports of soyoil gained 16% to 454,639 tons and sunflower oil imports fell 22.5% to 284,108 tons, with total vegetable oil imports down 17.5% to 1.6 million tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.