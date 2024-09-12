AGL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-6.93%)
AIRLINK 139.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.86%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.6%)
DGKC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
FFBL 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HUBC 150.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.11%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
NBP 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 113.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
SEARL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.46%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.27%)
TOMCL 41.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.21%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,806 Increased By 154.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 24,818 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops tracking losses in rival oils, rising stocks

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 10:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday to their lowest in three weeks, tracking weakness in soyoil and palm oil contracts in the Dalian market and a stocks buildup in producing countries.

Palm oil ends higher on rising inventories

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 37 ringgit, or 0.95%, at 3,864 ringgit a metric ton.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.44%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.28%. The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil edged up 0.05%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil stocks jumped to a six-month high in August, as monthly production reached a nine-year high amid a slowdown in exports, the industry regulator said on Tuesday.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, eased 0.14% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Indonesia, the biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export duties to improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ income.

  • Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, spurred by concerns of storm impacting output in the US, the world’s biggest crude producer, though worries of lower demand capped gains.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil is poised to break support at 3,856 ringgit per metric ton and fall towards 3,782-3,796 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm drops tracking losses in rival oils, rising stocks

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Saudi envoy, finance minister discuss economy: Govt’s approach to ‘homegrown’ agenda explained

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Oil prices up over 1% on US hurricane impact concerns

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

Read more stories