Palm drops tracking losses in rival oils, rising stocks

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday to their lowest in three weeks, tracking weakness in soyoil and palm oil contracts in the Dalian market and a stocks buildup in producing countries.

Palm oil ends higher on rising inventories

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 37 ringgit, or 0.95%, at 3,864 ringgit a metric ton.

Fundamentals