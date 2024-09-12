AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Life & Style Print 2024-09-12

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift, a self-declared “childless cat lady” and one of the world’s most popular and influential stars, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

Swift broke her silence Tuesday, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump, and calling the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote on Instagram.

The post landed in the minutes following the televised presidential debate that saw the two candidates face off for the first time, which the singer said she tuned in to.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift said.

“I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She signed off her Instagram post by dubbing herself a “childless cat lady,” a swipe at a much-mocked sentiment expressed by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, which he had wielded in a bid to insult Democratic women.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris Taylor Swift Tim Walz 2024 Presidential Election

