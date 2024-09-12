Markets Print 2024-09-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,651.80
High: 79,507.18
Low: 78,612.17
Net Change: 634.94
Volume (000): 146,517
Value (000): 7,833,214
Makt Cap (000) 2,447,197,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,158.21
NET CH (-) 80.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,819.78
NET CH (-) 39.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,780.08
NET CH (-) 320.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,241.77
NET CH (-) 92.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,186.85
NET CH (-) 42.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,994.13
NET CH (-) 13.18
------------------------------------
As on: 11-September-2024
====================================
