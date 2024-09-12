KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,651.80 High: 79,507.18 Low: 78,612.17 Net Change: 634.94 Volume (000): 146,517 Value (000): 7,833,214 Makt Cap (000) 2,447,197,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,158.21 NET CH (-) 80.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,819.78 NET CH (-) 39.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,780.08 NET CH (-) 320.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,241.77 NET CH (-) 92.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,186.85 NET CH (-) 42.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,994.13 NET CH (-) 13.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-September-2024 ====================================

