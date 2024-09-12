AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Markets Print 2024-09-12

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) . ...
Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,651.80
High:                      79,507.18
Low:                       78,612.17
Net Change:                   634.94
Volume (000):                146,517
Value (000):               7,833,214
Makt Cap (000)         2,447,197,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,158.21
NET CH                     (-) 80.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,819.78
NET CH                     (-) 39.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,780.08
NET CH                    (-) 320.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,241.77
NET CH                     (-) 92.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,186.85
NET CH                     (-) 42.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,994.13
NET CH                     (-) 13.18
------------------------------------
As on:             11-September-2024
====================================

