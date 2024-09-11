AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Tehran did not deliver missiles to Russia, foreign minister says

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:53pm
DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Tehran had not delivered any ballistic missiles to Russia and sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and three European powers would not solve any problems between them.

“Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic. Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period… Sanctions are not a solution, but part of problem,” Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X.

The E3 comprises of Britain, Germany and France.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and was likely to use them in Ukraine within weeks. Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatened wider European security, he said.

US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

The United States, Germany, Britain and France on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed reports that Iran had shipped missiles to Russia, saying claims about various arms transfers were baseless.

