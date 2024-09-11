AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
DGKC 82.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
FCCL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 150.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.18%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.71%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
PAEL 27.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (5.95%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 112.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 52.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,293 Increased By 6 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,028 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.18%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall as BOJ’s rate rise prospects ease amid yen’s strength

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 12:23pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Wednesday, tracking US Treasury yields lower, as the prospects for the Bank of Japan’s potential interest rate increase eased amid a stronger yen and declines in oil prices.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.85%.

The five-year yield fell 3 bps to 0.49%. “US Treasury yields fell, which put a downward pressure on JGB yields,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

“Also the yen was strengthening and the oil traded lower, which reduces inflation risks. That has eased expectations for the BOJ’s interest rate increases.”

The yen hit its highest since the start of the year against the dollar in Asia trade, while global oil benchmark Brent crude futures settled at their lowest level since December 2021 before rebounding.

The market did not react to remarks from BOJ policymaker Junko Nakagawa, who said earlier in the day the central bank would continue to raise rates if inflation moves in line with its forecast.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

Strategists said the BOJ’s regular bond buying witnessed a healthy demand for JGBs, which also helped lift sentiment.

The two-year JGB yield fell 1.5 bps to 0.375%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.670%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 bps to 2.050%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 2.315%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields fall as BOJ’s rate rise prospects ease amid yen’s strength

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories