Punjab cabinet approves province’s first policy on climate change challenge

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has approved the province’s first-ever comprehensive climate change policy and action plan to combat climate change issues.

Resources have also been allocated for implementing this plan, which has been developed through consultations with national and international experts and all relevant stakeholders.

The policy’s objectives focus on improving water resources, biodiversity, disaster management, health and climate justice. Steps will be taken to reduce pollution and climate risks in sectors such as energy, industry, transportation and waste management. The plan also includes increasing afforestation, promoting agriculture and livestock and integrating environmental considerations into planning processes.

By 2027, the target is a 5 percent increase in green areas. Within the next three years, 100 percent of at-risk districts will undergo disaster risk assessments and management planning. Measures will also be implemented to manage floods, extreme heat and drought. By 2030, modern flood management systems and hydraulic infrastructure will be established throughout the province.

The policy sets goals for 2030 and 2035, including the regulation of underground water and the collection of rainwater for farming. Other goals include a 15% increase in forested areas, transitioning 60% of Punjab’s energy needs to alternative sources such as biomass, wind, and solar and reducing energy consumption by 10%.

The policy also aims to regulate emissions, with a target of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. Additionally, a special committee, headed by the senior minister will be formed to ensure the implementation and achievement of policy objectives.

The policy outlines measures for climate change mitigation, prevention, forest conservation, wildlife protection and reducing air and water pollution. Punjab, which contributes 54.2% to the national GDP, is seeing its growth rate impacted by climate change.

Over 700,000 citizens in Central and Eastern Punjab are at risk from heatwave. The province faces increasing crop damage, floods, and intense rainfall due to climate change, with an estimated financial loss of $515 million in Southern Punjab alone. Last year, the province saw an 89% increase in forest fires due to extreme heat.

The policy highlights significant climate risks in various districts of Punjab, with predictions of rising temperatures by 2050, increased rainfall and severe flooding in some regions. The policy presents a detailed analysis of climate trends from 1960 to the present, as well as forecasts for 2040, 2060, 2080 and 2100. If no climate improvements are made, northern Punjab could experience a temperature rise of 2.04 to 2.06 degrees Celsius by 2050. Similarly, southern Punjab may see a 9.3% increase in unusual rainfall.

The action plan and policy, prepared under the supervision of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb as per the vision of the Chief Minister, Punjab, mark a significant step forward, said a spokesperson of the senior minister on Tuesday.

