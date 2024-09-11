Markets Print 2024-09-11
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.47 280.95 AED 75.76 76.50
EURO 306.53 309.52 SAR 74.01 74.73
GBP 363.69 367.23 INTERBANK 278.55 278.70
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
