Markets Print 2024-09-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,286.74
High: 79,335.59
Low: 78,642.87
Net Change: 671.74
Volume (000): 121,335
Value (000): 7,809,594
Makt Cap (000) 2,466,949,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,239.10
NET CH (+) 129.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,859.65
NET CH (+) 145.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,100.52
NET CH (+) 319.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,334.27
NET CH (-) 50.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,229.07
NET CH (+) 26.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,007.31
NET CH (+) 23.32
------------------------------------
As on: 10-September-2024
====================================
