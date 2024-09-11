KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,286.74 High: 79,335.59 Low: 78,642.87 Net Change: 671.74 Volume (000): 121,335 Value (000): 7,809,594 Makt Cap (000) 2,466,949,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,239.10 NET CH (+) 129.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,859.65 NET CH (+) 145.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,100.52 NET CH (+) 319.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,334.27 NET CH (-) 50.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,229.07 NET CH (+) 26.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,007.31 NET CH (+) 23.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-September-2024 ====================================

