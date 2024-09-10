AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
UK says started ‘termination of all direct air services’ to Iran

AFP Published September 10, 2024

LONDON: The UK said Tuesday it has started terminating “all direct air services between the UK and Iran” as part of new sanctions on Tehran for supplying Russia with missiles to use in Ukraine.

London said it was acting alongside international partners to “cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran”, which would “restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in to the UK”.

Iran Air operates direct flights between London and Tehran three days a week, according to the schedule listed on its website.

The UK move came as Western powers unveiled fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for imminent use against Ukraine, calling it a dangerous escalation of the conflict that threatened European security.

US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

The foreign ministry in London said in a statement shortly after the curbs were announced that they followed “repeated warnings” to Tehran not to transfer the deadly weapons to Russia.

“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion,” UK Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said.

“(This) is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran.”

The UK said it was also joining the United States in sanctioning “a number of key individuals and organisations for their role in facilitating Iran’s military support to Russia”.

It noted they included those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains.

Several Russian organisations were also sanctioned for “their intent to use the weapons systems” against Ukraine, as well as five Russian cargo ships involved in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.

