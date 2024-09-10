US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday unveiled fresh sanctions against more than a dozen firms and individuals in Russia and Iran in response to what it called Iran’s “escalatory” decision to send ballistic missiles to Russia.

The sanctions targeted 10 people and six companies for their involvement in supporting Iran’s defense sector, and identified four vessels involved in “enabling Iran’s delivery of weapons components and weapons systems,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Today, the United States and our allies are taking concerted action in response to Iran’s reckless decision to proliferate ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

Blinken says Russia received missiles from Iran, warns of threat to European security

“Iran has opted to intensify its involvement in Russia’s illegal war, and the United States, along with our partners, will continue to stand with Ukraine,” he added.

Alongside the sanctions announced Tuesday, “the Department of State is concurrently designating three entities, including Iran Air, and identifying five vessels as blocked property involved in the proliferation of Iranian weapons systems to Russia,” the Treasury Department said.

Earlier Tuesday, Britain, France and Germany announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s air transport, including the cancellation of bilateral air service agreements with the Islamic Republic.

A spokesperson for the Iran’s foreign ministry denied that Iran had made the weapons transfers to Russia, in a message posted on the social media platform X.