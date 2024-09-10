Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-10

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 09, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 09, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                    78,615
High:                      79,214.28
Low:                       78,545.69
Net Change:                   282.73
Volume (000):                 90,272
Value (000):               4,672,572
Makt Cap (000)         2,446,050,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,109.92
NET CH                    (-) 679.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,714.60
NET CH                     (+) 92.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,781.09
NET CH                    (-) 188.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,384.41
NET CH                    (-) 291.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,202.27
NET CH                      (-) 4.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,983.99
NET CH                     (-) 17.90
------------------------------------
As on:             09-September-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

‘Privatisation of PIA by end of Oct’

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

CJP says not interested in extension

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Read more stories