KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,615 High: 79,214.28 Low: 78,545.69 Net Change: 282.73 Volume (000): 90,272 Value (000): 4,672,572 Makt Cap (000) 2,446,050,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,109.92 NET CH (-) 679.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,714.60 NET CH (+) 92.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,781.09 NET CH (-) 188.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,384.41 NET CH (-) 291.69 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,202.27 NET CH (-) 4.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,983.99 NET CH (-) 17.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-September-2024 ====================================

