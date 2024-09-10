Markets Print 2024-09-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 09, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,615
High: 79,214.28
Low: 78,545.69
Net Change: 282.73
Volume (000): 90,272
Value (000): 4,672,572
Makt Cap (000) 2,446,050,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,109.92
NET CH (-) 679.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,714.60
NET CH (+) 92.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,781.09
NET CH (-) 188.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,384.41
NET CH (-) 291.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,202.27
NET CH (-) 4.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,983.99
NET CH (-) 17.90
------------------------------------
As on: 09-September-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments