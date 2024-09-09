Palm oil opens lower, extending losses from last week

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures opened down on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as the market awaits the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s widely-watched data on output and inventories.

Malaysian palm oil easier

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 40 ringgit, or 1.03%, to 3,858 ringgit ($887.92) a metric ton in the early trade.

Fundamentals