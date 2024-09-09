Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Palm oil opens lower, extending losses from last week

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024 11:39am

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures opened down on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as the market awaits the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s widely-watched data on output and inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 40 ringgit, or 1.03%, to 3,858 ringgit ($887.92) a metric ton in the early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its monthly palm oil data on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have climbed to a six-month high at end-August due to lacklustre export demand, a Reuters survey showed.

  • Malaysia’s August palm oil exports are seen at 1,376,412 tons, according to Amspec Agri.

  • Indonesia, the biggest palm oil exporter, plans to lower export duties to improve competitiveness and raise farmers’ income.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 9.9% to 1,445,442 tons in August from 1,604,578 tons in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

  • Oil futures jumped by a dollar in early trading on Monday as a potential hurricane system approached the US Gulf Coast, and as markets recovered from a selloff following weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest support at 3,886 ringgit per ton, a break below which could trigger a fall to 3,856 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

